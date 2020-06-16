Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | With 219 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Telangana Tally Goes Up to 5,193

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:31 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): As many as 219 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of the coronavirus positive cases in the State to 5,193, according to the State Health Department.

According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2,766 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals so far while 187 persons have succumbed due to coronavirus in the State.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

Presently, 2,240 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated in different hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

