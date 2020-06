Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, 607 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,684 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

"14,215 patients have been discharged so far and 649 patients have succumbed to the infection," said Prasad while addressing a press briefing.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: VHP Leader Ravi Vishwakarma Shot Dead in Hoshangabad District, 9 Booked For Murder.

"A new benchmark has been established in the state in sample testing as the number of testing crossed 20,000 mark. So far, 6,63,096 samples have been tested so far in the state. ASHA workers have tracked over 18 lakh migrant workers so far," he added.

Prasad further added that from July 5 State Government will be starting a campaign for surveillance during which teams will visit door to door in every ward to collect health-related information.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown Extension: List of States That Have Extended Shutdown to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

"Antigen tests have also been started. Yesterday it was conducted in 10 districts," he added.

CM has directed that antigen tests should be conducted in Ghaziabad in Noida as well. ICMR has approved of the antigen test, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)