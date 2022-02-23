Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (PTI) The Gujarat unit of the Congress will hold a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' from February 25 at Dwarka town to chalk out a detailed strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Milan 2022: Indian Navy's Multi-National Exercise to Commence From February 25 in Visakhapatnam.

Talking to reporters here, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said senior party leader Rahul Gandhi would also join the session as he has already accepted the state unit's invitation.

Also Read | Nawab Malik Arrested: Special PMLA Court Sends Maharashtra Minister to ED Custody Till March 3.

"Rahul ji would also join the brain-storming session. Exact dates will be shared soon. In all, nearly 500 delegates, including some national leaders, will attend the three-day Chintan Shivir at Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, starting from February 25. The party's MLAs in Gujarat, key state-level leaders, presidents of district units and heads of different cells and department, such as women wing, Seva Dal and NSUI, will attend the camp," he said.

On the first day, invited delegates will be shown a video about the role of Congress in building the nation, he said.

"Then we will divide the delegates into 10 to 12 groups to discuss various issues concerning the people of Gujarat. We have invited speakers and subject experts from across the country to speak about those subjects," Thakor said.

Some of the issues are rising inflation under the BJP rule, unemployment, poor health infrastructure, plight of farmers, women's safety, youths not getting government jobs due to irregularities and paper leaks, law and order situation and issues faced by small businessmen, said Thakor.

During the three-day meet, party leaders and subject experts will share their views about these issues and role to be played by the Gujarat Congress in highlighting these issues by giving various programmes to make people aware in the state, he added.

He said the state party unit is eyeing to capture power by winning over 125 seats in the upcoming polls. In 2017, the Congress had won 77 seats out of the total 182 seats.

"During the camp, we will prepare a date-wise schedule about the kind of programmes the party will hold against the ruling BJP on these issues and which party organisation will take the lead. On the last day of the session, we will announce Dwarka Declaration, which will have all details about the programmes we will organise from March till December," he said.

Apart from the strategies to corner the BJP government over various issues, the Dwarka Declaration will also carry the Congress' vision about the state if the party comes to power after the polls, said Thakor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)