New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): With the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of IndiGo, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took urgent and proactive measures on Friday. The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. According to the Ministry, this decision has been taken without compromising air safety solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs.

In addition, several operational measures have been implemented to restore regular airline services at the earliest and significantly reduce the inconvenience to travellers. According to the Ministry, based on the immediate implementation of these directives, they expect flight schedules to begin stabilising and returning to normal by tomorrow. They anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days.

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular, accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from home. According to the Ministry, in the event of any flight cancellations, airlines will automatically issue full refunds, without passengers needing to request them. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided with hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines.

Special priority is being accorded to senior citizens and the differently abled. According to the Ministry, they will be provided with lounge access and every possible assistance to ensure that their travel experience remains comfortable. Furthermore, refreshments and essential services will be provided to all passengers affected by delayed flights.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24x7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) that monitors the situation in real time to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

The Government of India has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into this disruption. The investigation will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability where required to ensure appropriate action, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

According to the Ministry, the Central Government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by air passengers and remains in continuous consultation with airlines and all relevant stakeholders. Every necessary measure, including regulatory relaxations as permitted by DGCA, is being taken to stabilise airline operations and alleviate public inconvenience at the earliest possible time. The government of India has made passenger care, safety, and convenience its highest priority. (ANI)

