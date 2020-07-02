New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Also Read | Gold Price Crosses Rs 50,000 Per 10 Gram: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has a total of 1,80,298 cases including 8,053 fatalities. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 94,049 cases inclusive of 1,264 deaths.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

Delhi has 89,802 coronavirus cases including 2,803 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)