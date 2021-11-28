New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Saturday said that after a meeting of state-level RDA representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will continue and a national-level review meeting will be held on Monday.

In a statement issued by the doctor's body, FORDA said, "A nationwide withdrawal from OPD services by Resident Doctors in Hospitals has commenced on November 27, following the call given by FORDA. The protest saw massive participation of resident doctors across the nation. Subsequently, a meeting was held between the Honorable Union Health Minister and FORDA President at the MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi. The detailed discussion held in the meeting was put in front of Representatives of Resident Doctors' Associations of various states in the virtual meeting."

The statement added, "As per common consensus in the meeting with State RDA Representatives, it has been decided that the Withdrawal from OPD services will be continued. A nation-level review meeting will be held on Monday. The medical fraternity of the nation stands united in this fight for justice."

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) observed a nationwide strike on Saturday demanding the expeditious counselling of the NEET PG-2021 as well as the admission process.

FORDA has also demanded fast-tracking of court proceedings on an urgent basis.

A meeting of state-level RDA representatives with FORDA was held on Saturday at 5 pm.

A letter of intimation was given to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding withdrawal from OPD services in healthcare institutions from November 27 onwards.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central government on Thursday told Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for postgraduate medical courses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre sought four weeks time from a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, saying a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS. He told the Bench that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling shall remain postponed until the determination.

"In the matter, I have instruction to say that the government has decided to revisit the criteria. We will formulate a committee and take a fresh decision within four weeks. Till then the counselling shall remain stayed only. I give my assurance," Solicitor General told the Bench.

The Bench recorded the submission of the Solicitor General and posted the matter for hearing on January 6, 2022. (ANI)

