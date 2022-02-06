Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Facing criticism over the withdrawal of vacancies referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Service Selection Board (SSB) before October 31, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said the posts would be advertised again for transparent recruitment.

“All the vacancies recalled by a recent decision of the administrative council would be referred again to recruitment agencies for fast-track recruitment as per the new domicile, reservation and recruitment rules providing equal opportunity to all. A free, fair and merit-based selection shall be quickly ensured,” an official spokesperson said.

He said it is also clarified that the withdrawal of posts referred to the PSC and SSB before October 31, 2019 was done for those where selections were not made and results not declared.

“It is important to note that a number of posts referred to PSC/SSB by various departments have remained stuck for a long time, in some cases, since 2004. Some of these posts could not have been advertised as they were against the recruitment rules,” the spokesperson said.

“Therefore, selection against these posts could not have been made. Withdrawing these posts was essential to ensure that they can be filled up as per rules in vogue and opening opportunities for youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He said, appointments to the posts referred are required to be made in a timely manner, normally within a year or so.

“Delay of several years vitiates the recruitment process,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, recruitment rules of various departments have been changed or updated.

“The qualifications and experience required for a number of posts have changed. After October 31, 2019, some posts were also transferred to the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the spokesperson said.

He said, selection against posts transferred to Ladakh can no longer be made. Hence, withdrawal of these posts was essential.

Job opportunities for the youth have not been curtailed in any way due to the withdrawal of these posts, he said.

“All these posts will be re-advertised soon and recruitment completed in fast-track mode. The recruitment against another about 3,000 class IV posts which had been advertised recently is being completed soon,” the spokesperson said.

Almost all political parties, social, trade and other organisations have strongly condemned the withdrawal of the posts and demanded a review of the decision.

