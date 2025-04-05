Ahmedabad, Apr 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old MBBS died by suicide at a hostel of Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad, police said on Saturday.

Sushilaben Vasava, who was in the second year of her medical studies, had been keeping to herself for the last few days and had stopped talking to her college mates, said inspector KM Bhuva of Ellisbridge police station.

“The student hanged herself in her hostel room late last night (Friday). When she did not open the room door, which was locked from inside, her roommates told the rector, who then informed the police,” he said.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling. It was handed over to her family after her post-mortem, the official said.

“The exact cause of the suicide is not yet clear. Her hostel mates said she had become quiet since the last few days and kept to herself,” he added.

