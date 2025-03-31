Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): A woman who visited the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, located under the Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, was allegedly gang raped by eight individuals, aTelangana Police official said on Monday.

According to the Inspector of Kalwakurthy Police Station, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining the details of the incident, and further information will be provided as the probe progresses.

Also Read | Tripura: First High-Rise Earthquake-Resistant Building Nears Completion in Agartala.

"A woman who visited the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, under Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight individuals. The incident has been reported, and we have registered a case. We are currently investigating the matter, and more details will be provided later," the Police official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)