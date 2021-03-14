Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) The woman, who is said to have featured in a video purportedly showing her in a compromising position with BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, has been summoned by the city police in connection with the scandal, official sources said on Sunday.

The police have served a notice to the woman, asking her to appear before them for investigation in the case registered based on a complaint by the former Karnataka Minister.

The notice has been pasted on the door of the woman's mother in Vijayapura district, which was locked, police sources said.

They said the woman has been asked to contact the police official whose phone number or the email id is mentioned, to record her statement.

The notice states that her statement will be recorded at the place and time she decides, adding that on her request adequate security will also be provided.

On Saturday, the woman had released a video seeking protection. She had claimed that Jarkiholi had promised to get her a job and later got the video clip released.

Following the release of the woman's video seeking protection, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, to provide her security.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson R Prameela Naidu too said that she has seen the video of a woman seeking protection, and a suo-moto case has been registered.

Naidu also said she has got in touch with the Inspector General of Police and Bengaluru police Commissioner regarding providing security to the woman.

The woman's video seeking protection had come on a day (Saturday), when police registered an FIR in the sex scandal case after Ramesh Jarkiholi sought a probe into the creators and conspirators behind the fake CD.

Meanwhile, SIT probing the case has questioned some people including those associated with local news channels in connection with the case.

A day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal, Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet had resigned on March 3.

Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed that he was innocent and that the video was "fake".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)