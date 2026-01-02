Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Santacruz area on New Year's Day when a woman allegedly called her lover to her home and then attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts.

The victim has been identified as Joginder Mahto.

Also Read | 'May Your New Year's Resolutions Be Fulfilled With Determination, Willpower': PM Narendra Modi Shares Inspirational Message, Encourages People To Move Forward in Life With Confidence.

In his statement to the police, the victim said that his girlfriend was married and that they had been in a relationship before her marriage. However, they had separated after she got married.

Even after her marriage, the woman repeatedly called Joginder and asked him to meet her, but he refused, citing his children as the reason. However, on New Year's Day, the woman deliberately called her former lover to her house and then attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The victim managed to escape from the woman's house and went to the hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities informed the Mumbai police, who then went to the hospital and recorded the victim's statement.

He told the police that his former girlfriend had called him to her house on New Year's Day and attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)