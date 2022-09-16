Medininagar, Sep 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws reportedly for money in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The in-laws of the woman are absconding after the incident, police said.

Police took the body in their custody and sent it to the sub-divisional hospital in Hussainabad for post-mortem.

The incident occurred at Daruwa village under Hussainabad police station area on Thursday night, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pujya Prakash said.

The deceased was identified as Romi Devi. She was married to Daruwa village resident Sanjit Singh on May 14, 2022, said the deceased's father Birbal Singh.

In a police complaint, Singh alleged that his daughter was tortured by her in-laws for more money. "At the time of marriage, her in-laws had taken Rs 8 lakh as dowry. But, they tortured my daughter seeking more money,” the father alleged.

Romi's husband, her father-in-law Shankar Singh, mother-in-law Parwatiya Devi, one Manish Singh and Puja Devi have been made accused in the case, police said.

“All the accused are absconding. Search operation is on,” the SDPO said.

