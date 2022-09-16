Agra, September 16: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in a village under the Bewar police station in the Mainpuri district. The accused also tried to kill the minor boy, reported The Times of India.

The matter came to light when the victim's family members filed a complaint at Bewar police station. According to reports, the boy was playing near his house on Friday evening, when the accused approached him to accompany him to a nearby field. He then allegedly sodomised the child there. The man also tied a rope around the neck of the child and tried to strangulate him, the report mentioned. However, the child somehow managed to escape and run back home and narrated the entire incident to his parents. Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sodomising Mentally-Challenged Person Dies in Police Custody.

As per the reports, the medical examination of the child confirmed that he was sodomised by the accused who later tried to strangulate him. On the basis of the complaint received, the accused man was arrested and has been sent to jail following the court orders. We will take the victim to court to record his statement under CrPC section 164", said police.

The accused has been booked under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).