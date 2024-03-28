Chatra, Mar 28 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death over a domestic dispute between two groups in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Kaknatu village, around 170 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests One Key Conspirator After Massive Raids Across Multiple Locations in Three States.

The victim's family members, however, lodged a complaint on Thursday after the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Wednesday night, Kunda police station in-charge Nitesh Kumar Prasad said. The deceased was identified as Anju Devi.

"A dispute started between two groups over a domestic issue. The dispute escalated so much that the people of the first party beat a woman of the second party badly. The woman was brought to Sadar Hospital Chatra for treatment where she died during treatment," Prasad said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Man Collapses, Dies at Hospital After Friend Inserts Nozzle of Powerful Blow-Dryer Into His Rectum in Sampigehalli; Accused Arrested.

Prasad said that FIRs have been lodged against 17 persons from both groups, while two accused have also been arrested on Thursday.

Both parties have lodged complaint. An FIR has been lodged against a total of 13 people from the first party, while four people have been booked from the second party, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)