Muzaffarnagar, Jul 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old newly married woman allegedly committed suicide at Kutesra village under Charthawal police station in the district, police said on Thursday.

They said the woman, Neha, was found hanging from the ceiling in her room on Wednesday evening and apparently a suicide note was written on the mirror saying that her in-laws were innocent and not responsible for her death.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of July 2, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation in the matter is going on, an official said.

Neha had married Sachin, 22, on Monday.

Also Read | Landslide at Myanmar Jade Mine, 50 Killed: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

The incident came to light when she did not come out of her room and when her in-laws went to check on her she was found hanging from the ceiling, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)