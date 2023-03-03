Jaipur, March 3: A woman and her one-year-old daughter were burnt alive after a fire broke out in their hut in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The incident happened in Chandasar village on Thursday night, killing Mamta Sansi (22) and her daughter Khushi, they said. Rajasthan: Government School Teacher Booked for Molesting Minor Girl Student in Bundi.

As the fire erupted, Mamta's husband Revtaram escaped while the mother-daughter duo got stuck inside the hut and it fell on them, SHO (Gajner) Dharmendra Singh said. The woman's father Isarram has filed a case against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law, accusing them of killing Mamta, the SHO said. Rajasthan Shocker: Scooty Rider Touches Woman Inappropriately in Broad Daylight on Jaipur Road, Video Goes Viral.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused people and an investigation is underway, police said. No arrest has been made in this regard so far, they said. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, Singh said.

