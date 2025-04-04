Noida, Apr 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her children, daughter (6) and son (5), were found dead at their house in Haibatpur village here on Friday, police informed.

While the woman is suspected to have committed suicide, the circumstances around the death of her children remain unclear.

According to police, the woman, Aarti, took her children to the terrace in the morning and used her scarf to hang herself from a railing on the terrace. The kids were also found hanging from the same spot.

The matter came to light when a private hospital informed the police about the incident after the family members brought the woman and her children to their hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said.

The doctors said the three died due to hanging, according to a police statement.

The police said prima facie, it appears that the woman took the extreme step due to a domestic issue.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and other legal proceedings are underway, Awasthy added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)