Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Thursday detained a woman outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai where she had allegedly planned to set herself ablaze, an official said.

The police recovered a bottle of petrol and a matchbox from her possession, he said without disclosing more details.

The woman was apprehended near the secretariat's Garden Gate and taken to Marine Drive police station, the official said.

