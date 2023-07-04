Ballia (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A woman died after she was struck by lightning here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Maritar village under the Bansdih Kotwali police station area, they said.

Ramavati Rajbhar (43) was walking towards a hut during rain to tie her buffalo when she was struck by lightning and died on the spot, Station House Officer Yogendra Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

