New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka, fell off from a ride at the amusement park on Thursday evening, police said in a statement.

There were visible injuries on the deceased's body, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, he added.

Priyanka was rushed to Manipal Hospital by her fiance Nikhil where the doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

An MLC (medico-legal case) intimation regarding the incident was received at Kapashera Police Station following which an investigating officer visited the hospital and collected the medical report.

Nikhil told the police in his statement that he and Priyanka got engaged in February and had gone to Fun and Food Village and boarded a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm on Thursday.

Priyanka allegedly fell off during the ride after some stand broke, he said.

Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the BNS, an officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members, he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and responsibility for the incident, police said.

Priyanka, a resident of Chanakyapuri, worked as a manager in a telecom company in Sector 3, Noida, they said. Besides her parents, she is survived by a brother and a sister.

Priyanka's brother Mohit told the police that his sister was engaged to Nikhil from Najafgarh in February and was scheduled to get married in February next year.

On Thursday afternoon, Nikhil called Priyanka and invited her to visit the water park. They arrived at the Kapashera water park around 1 pm where they boarded the roller coaster for a ride.

Mohit accused the water park authorities of not maintaining proper safety standards.

No immediate response was received from the amusement park.

