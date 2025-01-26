Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) A 61-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter died after falling from the vehicle when it hit a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dombivli township on Friday night when Bharti Vijaykumar Bhoi, resident of Lodha Palava in the area, was heading to a market with her son on the two-wheeler, they said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Greetings: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Nation on Occasion of R-Day, Slams Centre's Policies.

At around 9.40 pm, the scooter hit a pothole following which the woman lost balance and fell down.

She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Class 8 Student With Heart Condition Collapses and Dies in Madhya Pradesh After Taking Part in March-Past During School’s Annual Sports Day Parade.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)