Kota, February 19: The kin of a 40-year-old woman allegedly thrashed on-duty medical staff and damaged government property after she died during treatment at the district hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi, officials said on Sunday.

Mumtaj, a resident of the city's Mahaveer Colony, was admitted to the hospital's medical ward late on Saturday. She died within an hour. Claiming that the doctors and medical staff administered the wrong injection, her family members allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with on-duty doctors and nursing staff and damaged hospital property on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Medical Student Found Dead in Hostel; Kin Say He Ended Life Due to Ragging.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sohanlal Choudhary and Additional Superintendent of Police Kishori Lal rushed to the spot and a police force was called in to control the situation. Following the alleged assault, the doctors at the hospital briefly boycotted work. A delegation also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate and demanded security deployment at the hospital. Rajasthan Shocker: Doctor Thrashes Patient at Sawai Man Singh Medical College; Watch Video.

They returned to work at 4 am on Sunday. The woman's body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem during the night, Choudhary said. He also assured the doctors that adequate home guards would be deployed till the hospital management makes arrangements.

At least seven people have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Rajasthan Medical Protection Act. One person has been arrested in this connection, the police said.

The other accused will be arrested soon as the woman's last rites were performed on Sunday, Ramesh Chanda, an officer at Bundi city police station, said.

