Gurugram, Jul 30: A woman here has alleged to have been duped of Rs 15 lakh by a man claiming to be an intelligence agent, police said on Saturday.

The woman works as a human resource manager in a private company. She had befriended the man named Arsh Singh alias Utkarsh through a dating app, they said.

The accused allegedly took loans of Rs 18 lakhs through online apps in her name and later not only stopped paying the installments but even blocked her mobile.

According to the complainant, she met Singh, a resident of the Jawahar colony in Faridabad in December 2021 through Tinder -- a dating app.

"He claimed that he is an agent with Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and also introduced his mother Nidhi Singh as an Indian Air force (IAF) officer. Soon after we became good friends and he promised to marry me," she said.

Trusting him, the woman had shared all her banking details with the man.

"In the beginning, he paid the EMIs of Rs 3 lakhs but later stopped all the communication and did not even not pay the remaining loan," she added.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station.

"As per the complaint an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused will be nabbed soon," said inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.

