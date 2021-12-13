Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was found dead here in a hotel room on Monday under suspicious circumstances, police said.

The woman, Rajni Solanki, was separated from her husband for a long time. She had checked into at a hotel on Ajmer road on Sunday.

A man accompanying her left the hotel on Monday morning, they said.

When the hotel staff knocked the room, they found it open. The woman was found dead on bed, ACP Bhopal Singh said.

He said the woman had three children and the exact reason of death can only be known in post mortem report.

