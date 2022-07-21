Firozabad, July 21: Minutes before her death due to a road accident, a woman gave birth to her child on a road here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Narkhi area here on Wednesday, they said.

Ramu and his eight-month pregnant wife Kamini, residents of Dhanaula in Agra, were travelling on their motorcycle when a truck rammed into the two-wheeler near Bartra village, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. The woman fell on the road and died after giving birth to a baby girl, he said, adding that the newborn is completely healthy. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Kanpur Contractor Set On Fire by Builder Over Financial Dispute, Dies.

Later, irate villagers blocked the road but police brought the situation under control, he added. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a probe is underway, the police said.

