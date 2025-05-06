Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Golf Course Metro Station on Tuesday noon.

The incident caused a delay in train services on the blue line of the Delhi Metro, which is located near the golf ground in Noida.

Speaking to ANI about the incident in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said, "A short while ago, we received information that a 25-year-old committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Golf Course Metro Station."

"Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is being done.," said the DCP.

Further investigation is underway, more details are awaited. (ANI)

