New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself after killing her two children in Delhi's Shakurpur area on Thursday night, the Delhi Police informed.

As per a statement by the police, the bodies of the three were found by the woman's husband who was at work at the time of the incident.

"After coming home from work, he saw them hanging from the window. With the help of the neighbours, the door of the room was broken, which was locked from inside. An inquiry revealed that the husband and wife had had an argument that morning over a trip to their native village, Madhubani in Bihar, for a 'Mundan' ceremony," the statement said quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police North-West, Usha Rangnani.

The couple had been married for five years.

The bodies have been preserved for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

