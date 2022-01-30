Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a man after threatening to implicate him in a false case of rape in Dausa district, police said on Sunday.

The accused Suman Mishra was demanding Rs 10 lakh from the man and had already taken Rs 1.5 lakh.

She has filed five cases against several people with different police stations in Jaipur. Cases of blackmailing and fraud are also registered against her.

A case against her was registered with the Kotwali police station of Dausa in October 2020 and after investigation, the woman was arrested from Jaipur on Saturday, SHO, Kotwali, Lal Singh said.

“She had registered several cases to extort money from different persons and a final report in most of those cases has been filed,” he said.

