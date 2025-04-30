Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Tarn Taran Police on Wednesday apprehended a woman with a significant heroin haul, acting on a tip-off. The accused, Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Dhanoa Khurd village in Amritsar Rural, was arrested after police recovered four kilograms of heroin from her possession.

Taking on X, DGP Punjab Police said, " Acting on a tip-off, TarnTaran Police apprehend Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Dhanoa Khurd, Amritsar Rural, and recover 4 Kg Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that Rupinder Kaur and her son, Gaganpreet Singh, are actively involved in drug smuggling and have direct links with #Pakistan-based smugglers."

"An FIR is registered at PS Sarai Amanat Khan, Tarn Taran. Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backwards linkages of the network. PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling drug cartels and making Punjab drug-free," the post added on X.

Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to continue its drive against narcotics and drug cartels to make the state drug-free.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar arrested a man and recovered five illegal pistols allegedly supplied through cross-border networks.

The accused, identified as Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Naushera in Tarn Taran district, was apprehended following a specific intelligence input, said the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) in a post on X.

Police recovered five pistols from Singh's possession, including two PX5 pistols, one .30 bore pistol (Star marked), and two 9mm Glock pistols.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Jodhbir Singh was allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons into India.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Punjab Police have initiated further investigations to identify and apprehend Singh's associates, while efforts are also underway to trace the entire backwards and forward linkages of the network.

"Punjab Police remains firmly committed to maintaining peace and harmony across the state," the DGP emphasised in his post.(ANI)

