Mathura, Aug 4 (PTI) A married woman was injured on Tuesday after a group of men known to her allegedly threw acid on her when she had gone to a nearby market, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where her condition is stable, district police chief Gaurav Grover said.

In a complaint, the victim's husband alleged that four men overpowered her and attacked her with some acidic substance, the police said, adding that the accused then fled the spot.

The woman's husband is an advocate and he had strained relations with the accused, Grover said. He said it is not known yet that how the woman knew the accused.

In May, a cross FIR was lodged by both the groups over some dispute.

The district police chief said the matter is being investigated.

