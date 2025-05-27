Mumbai, May 27: A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from the 23rd floor of a building in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Kannamwar Nagar area on Monday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Harshada Tandolkar, was mentally disturbed, but the exact reason for the extreme step is unclear. Tandolkar jumped from the 23rd floor and fell on a parked motorcycle, and her body split into two, the official said. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

Locals alerted the police, and based on preliminary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the case, he added.

