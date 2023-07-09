New Delhi, July 9: A 30-year-old woman died in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi and 5 others were injured in separate incidents following heavy rains in the national capital on Sunday, police said. Priti (30) was killed and a minor girl was injured after a dilapidated portion of a wall of a veterinary hospital collapsed on them in Subzi Mandi, they said.

The accident took place around 5 pm when Priti, a resident of Sonepat's Gannaur, and the minor were going to attend a nature call, they said. A portion of the backside wall of the hospital collapsed on the two victims towards a vacant plot adjacent to the railway line, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The two injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The minor girl sustained bruises and is stated to be out of danger, he said. An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter, police said, adding an investigation is underway. Delhi Government Officials' Weekly Off Cancelled by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Calls on Them To Inspect Rain-Hit Areas.

In west Delhi's Moti Nagar, two eight-year-old boys were rescued after a tin shed collapsed on them at Zakhira locality on Sunday, officials said. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, search-and-rescue operations were carried out to ascertain if more people were trapped under the debris. However, the operation was concluded by 11.35 am and the two boys -- Aalam and Maraluddin -- trapped under the debris were safely rescued and admitted to a hospital with minor injuries, they said.

Fire operator Daljeet also sustained injuries during the rescue operation, the officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that when the team reached the spot after receiving information, it came to notice that four-five children were playing in front of an abandoned shanty in Rakhi Market in Zakhira. While playing, two of them went inside the shanty and suddenly, a small part of its dilapidated roof collapsed on them, he said.

“They sustained minor injuries and got treatment at ABG Hospital Moti Nagar here. With the help of the fire staff, the debris was removed and no other person was found under the debris," the DCP said. Delhi Rains: All Schools in National Capital to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Incessant Rain, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Following the heavy rainfall on Sunday, several areas in the national capital witnessed waterlogging and the DFS control room received 13 calls related to house-collapse incidents, the fire officials said A call about a house collapse was received at 9.34 am on Sunday and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, DFS director Atul Garg said. "The search-and-rescue operation was completed and the two boys, who were trapped under the debris, were rescued. Since they sustained injuries, they were rushed to a hospital. There was no other casualty," he said.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man and his minor son were injured allegedly after a portion of the balcony of a house collapsed on them in northeast Delhi's Seelampur during heavy rainfall on Sunday, police said. The injured have been identified as Jai Kumar and his son Yash (6), they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a call was received at 3.41 pm about a house-collapse incident in Seelampur. It was found that the house belonged to a person named Chaman Lal but since the house is very old, it had been closed for the past 15 years and no one lived in the house.

Kumar and his son were standing under the roof of the balcony to take shelter from the heavy rainfall and suddenly, a portion of the balcony collapsed on them, he said. The father-son duo was taken for treatment at GTB Hospital, police said, adding their condition is stated to be stable.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday, it added.

