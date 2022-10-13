Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) The wife of a senior block pramukh was killed after a clash broke out between local residents and personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police near Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Five others, including two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, were injured in the clash.

The clash erupted when a team of Uttar Pradesh Police from Thakurdwara reached Bharatpur village to raid the house of Jaspur senior block pramukh Gurtaj Bhullar in search of a mining mafia.

The police team had received a tip-off that Jafar, a mining mafia with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was hiding at Bhullar's house.

When the team in plain clothes reached Bhullar's house, an argument broke out. Both sides resorted to firing in which Bhullar's wife Gurpreet, who was returning home from work, was killed.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the highway in protest. Kashipur MLA Trilok Singh Cheema, Gadarpur MLA Arvind Pandey and former MP Balraj Passi joined the protesters.

The blockade was lifted at 11 pm after persuasion by the district police.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said the Uttar Pradesh Police team did not inform their Uttarakhand counterparts about the action in advance.

Uttarakhand Police has also registered a case against 10-12 personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, the SSP said.

