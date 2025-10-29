New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday solved a blind hit-and-run case in which a woman injured in the accident was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Acting on information received at 2:32 p.m. at Police Station I.P. Estate, an FIR was registered under Sections 281 and 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. During the investigation, the police traced the offending vehicle involved in the incident, a white Hyundai i20. The team also coordinated with the 112 Control Room to determine the exact time of the accident and subsequently analysed multiple CCTV footage clips installed along the Yamuna Bridge stretch.

Based on the initial analysis, approximately 40 to 50 vehicles were shortlisted, and their owners were contacted for examination. During the inquiry, one driver informed the police that the offending vehicle was a white Hyundai i20 fleeing toward Sachivalaya Bhawan; however, the number plate was unclear. Further analysis of the footage up to Kishan Ghat revealed the registration number: DL-3CBZ-9255.

The vehicle was found registered in the name of Kushal Pal Tomer, a resident of Daryaganj. Upon enquiry, it was discovered that he had shifted to the MAMC Campus, Delhi. The Police located the new address and successfully traced both the offending vehicle and its driver.

The accused, was interrogated at length, during which he confessed to driving the said vehicle at the time of the accident and admitted that he fled the scene out of fear.

Further investigation is underway to establish the identity of the deceased woman.

In another operation, Delhi police conducted a coordinated, large-scale operation to dismantle organised crime in the city and the National Capital Region (NCR) on September 19.

The raids were conducted at 58 locations in and around Delhi to crack down on gang violence. According to an official statement, "in a coordinated, large-scale operation on the night of September 18, the Delhi Police conducted raids to dismantle organised crime in Delhi & NCR.

The raids were executed at 58 locations across Delhi, Sonipat, Sampla, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Bahadurgarh."Delhi Police apprehended at least 36 suspects in a large-scale operation, officially arresting six individuals linked to notorious gangs, including Kala Jathedi, Jitender alias Gogi, Neeraj Bawana, Rajesh Bawana, Tillu Tajpuriya, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, and Nettu Dabodha, as per the statement. A total of seven cases were registered under the Arms Act. (ANI)

