Bijnor (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman who had gone to defecate in a forest here in Nagina town's Kaziwala village was killed by a leopard, a forest officer said on Sunday.

Mithlesh Devi had gone to the forest Saturday morning when a leopard attacked her, Forest Officer Pradeep Sharma said.

Also Read | UBS holds talks to save Credit Suisse -- report.

Seriously injured in the attack, she died on the spot, he said.

Forest authorities are setting up cages to catch the leopard, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 36-Year-Old Mentally Ill Woman Sexually Assaulted at Female Ward in Kalaburagi Government Hospital, Police Register Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)