Palghar, Feb 25 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman labourer was killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which a group of angry locals smashed the vehicle and beat up its two occupants, police aid on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Satpala-Rajodi Road in Vasai area here and the two SUV occupants were later arrested, they said.

The woman, who hailed from Murbad in neighbouring Thane district and worked as a labourer in Satpala, was walking home along with a colleague when the speeding SUV hit her, an official from Arnala Sagri police station said.

The woman fell down and died on the spot, he said.

After getting information about the incident, some locals rushed to the spot. They allegedly threw stones on the SUV and hit its windshield and windows with rods.

They also caught hold of two occupants of the car and beat them up, the official said.

A video of the damaged car went viral on social media platforms.

The police rushed to the spot and took the two car occupants into custody, the official said.

The woman's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem following which the angry locals dispersed, the police said.

