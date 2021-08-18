Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law in front of her 6-year-old daughter in the Subhash Nagar area of Bareilly on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aakash.

Also Read | 5 African Women Escape from Govt Care Centre in Karnataka, Investigation Underway.

He allegedly hit the woman on her head several times with a grinding tool, which led to her death on the spot. Aakash fled from the spot after locking her daughter in a room.

"Through UP 112 helpline, we received information about the incident. We found a body upon reaching the spot. The woman's daughter revealed that she was killed by her brother in law. We communicated woman's husband and other family members about this and they have come to the spot. We have sent the body for postmortem," said Ravindra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bareilly.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Another Hike in DA Could Be Announced in Mid-September, Says Report.

Investigation into the matter is going on. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)