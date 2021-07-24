Nagaon, Jul 24 (PTI) A woman was rescued from being trafficked and two traffickers were apprehended in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the two women traffickers were arrested from Morongial village in the Sadar police station area, they said.

They were trying to traffick a young woman from a neighbouring district by offering her a job in Kerala, police said.

They are being interrogated to nab other members of the trafficking gang, police added.

