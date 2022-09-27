Chaibasa, Sep 27 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her husband three years ago.

Principal District and Session Judge Vishwanath Shukla sentenced Sombari Bandeeng to life imprisonment under section 302 IPC for killing her husband following an altercation in July, 2019.

According to the FIR lodged in this regard, Doma Bandeeng and his wife Sombari Bandeeng were chopping logs in the backyard of their house when an altercation had ensued over a petty issue.

Sombari, who was holding an axe in her hand, had attacked her husband with the axe, and he was killed on the spot.

