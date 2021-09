Dehradun, Sep 30 (PTI) A woman and her servant were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in the Prem Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

Blood-soaked bodies of Unnati Sharrma (55) and her servant Rajkumar Thapa (50) were recovered from the backyard of the woman's house in the Dhaulas area of Prem Nagar on Wednesday, Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri said.

The bodies were found hidden under leaves and polythene sheets, he said.

The woman and her husband Subhash Sharma had come from London around 10 years ago to settle down in Dehradun. The servant lived along with them since then.

Their grown-up children, a son and a daughter, are still in London.

Thapa lived in a servant's quarter built inside their compound.

The woman's husband is being interrogated by police, the SSP said.

