Imphal, July 15: A woman was shot dead and her face disfigured in Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday evening, officials said here. The woman in her mid-50s was shot in her face at her residence by some armed men, they said. The gunmen also disfigured her face before fleeing, they added. RSS Worker Shot Dead by Unidentified Miscreants in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Probe Underway.

The area has been cordoned off and Manipur Police personnel were carrying out searches and raiding some of the houses in the nearby locality. Delhi Murder: Two Daily Wagers Shot Dead in Welcome Area, Case Registered.

Statements of people around the incident area are being recorded, the officials said. The woman, who was believed to have some mental health issues, was from the Maring Naga community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)