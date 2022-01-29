Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector in Bhilwara district has accused a former BJP leader and others of gangraping her prompting the police to register an FIR on her complaint.

The woman SI lodged her complaint on Saturday following which an FIR was registered against main accused Bhanwar Singh Palara and some other people including his staffers under various sections, including 376-D of the Indian Penal Code, Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu said.

He said the investigation of the case has been handed over to the additional SP, Shahpura.

Police sources said a Rajasthan Police Service officer, who was posted as an additional SP in Bhilwara, has also been named in the FIR.

“The woman sub-inspector has alleged that on being asked by the then additional SP, she had met Palada in 2018 for her transfer. After it, Palara raped her in her official residence in the police lines,” the sources said.

The sources added the woman has accused Palada of raping her multiple times between 2018 and 2021.

Palara's wife Sushil Kanwar Palara, a former BJP MLA, became Ajmer Zila Pramukh with the support of the Congress in December 2020 after which they were expelled by the party.

