Shimla, Jul 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 87 fresh COVID-19 cases, including that of a woman residing near Raj Bhawan here on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 2,137, officials said.

Forty-one of the fresh cases were reported from Solan, 14 from Kangra, 11 from Shimla, 10 from Sirmaur, seven from Mandi, three from Una and one from Bilaspur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Among the fresh cases include that of a woman residing in Barnes' Court Stokes Place located near Raj Bhawan falling under Benmore ward.

The block number 9 in Barnes' Court Stokes Place has been sealed after sanitising the area, Benmore municipal councillor Kimi Sood said.

The basic amenities of the people living in the sealed area will be looked after, she said, adding that they can call her or the Chotta Shimla police station for that if required.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) urban Manjeet Sharma along with his team also visited the area, she added.

COVID-19 has so far claimed 13 lives in the state, while 1,178 people have recovered and 15 migrated out of the state.

The deaths include that of a Delhi resident 70-year-old woman, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi since March 15, she died in PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

Five more patients in Kangra recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 929.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 366, followed by 188 in Sirmaur, 88 in Kangra, 78 in Shimla, 67 in Mandi, 51 in Una, 24 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 17 each in Hamirpur and Kinnaur and 15 in Kullu.

