Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A COVID-19 positive woman succumbed to the infection taking the death toll due to the disease to 82 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, officials said.

The 46-year-old patient was shifted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College on November 8 where she passed away.

On the day, 37 fresh cases were detected in the district raising the active cases count to 307.

According to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J, 21 more patients recovered from the infection, bringing up the total recoveries to 5,817 in the district.

A total of 6,206 people have been affected by the virus in the district so far.

