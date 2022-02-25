Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Pali district of Rajasthan, authorities here said on Friday.

Before killing herself on Thursday, she also went live on Facebook.

The woman in her video testimony held responsible a property dispute and blood cancer to her son as the reasons for suicide, police said.

Her husband who runs a medical store told police that his wife had attempted suicide twice before.

Her body was handed over to family members after post mortem on Friday, said police.PTI SDA

