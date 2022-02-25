Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) A woman was killed in a landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.

Also Read | Anish Abbasi Gets Appointed as Secretary of BJP Delhi Minority Morcha.

Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) identified the victim as Ramla Devi of Cheog village in Theog tehsil and said she was hit by boulders during a landslide incident near Dundi Mata temple in Nerwa subdivision of Shimla district.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

The woman was rushed to the Nerwa Community Health Centre where she was declared “brought dead”, a DEOC official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)