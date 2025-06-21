Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died of an electric shock while working on a powder coating machine in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a workshop owned by victim Akshata Jadhav in the Dombivali area on Thursday, he said.

Jadhav was busy operating a powder coating machine when she got electrocuted and collapsed, said the official from Manpada police station.

Others working at the workshop rushed Jadhav to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police have registered an accidental death report and launched a probe, said the official.

