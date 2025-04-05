Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the death of a pregnant woman after Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune allegedly refused admission over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit.

The woman was the wife of a BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant. She died after giving birth to two girls at another hospital in Pune.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, he had made it mandatory for hospitals to not deny treatment to patients without stabilising them.

He demanded an inquiry against the hospital, questioning why emergency treatment was not given to the woman.

"The government should inquire about this. Fadnavis should speak on this issue. No CM would have reacted like this. The government is quiet. BJP workers are feeling helpless. There are very few states where the CM is sitting helpless. The woman was (the wife of) a PA of a BJP MLC. She was demanding medical help," Aaditya Thackeray said.

He said five phone calls were made to the hospital by the CMO's health cell yet no treatment was given to the woman.

Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a committee to inquire into the death of the woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, amid outrage and protests.

Earlier in the day, family members of the deceased woman met Fadnavis in Pune.

The chief minister said the state government is working on drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent such incidents.

Mistakes need to be corrected, the chief minister told reporters and assured strict action.

Amid backlash, the hospital claimed that the woman's relatives were making misleading allegations.

