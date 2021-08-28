Baghpat (UP) Aug 28 (PTI) A woman attempted to immolate herself by pouring kerosene on her at the office of the Superintendent of Police here but prompt action by police personnel present there prevented any untoward incident.

The policemen snatched the kerosene bottle from the woman's hand and saved her from any potential harm and assured her of appropriate action after listening to her problem.

Elaborating on the background of the incident, SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said a 14-year-old girl, belonging to a particular community was raped by a youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste in the village on August 9 under Binoli police station area. The girl was threatened with death if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.

After registering a case, the police had arrested the accused on August 25 and sent him to jail, he said.

The relatives of the accused youth, however, filed a case against the family members and relatives of the girl under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday, accusing them of abusing and using casteist words against them.

On Saturday afternoon, the SP said that the girl's mother tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on herself from a bottle, which was foiled by the police.

According to Jadaun, prima facie it appears that the suicide attempt by the woman was aimed at influencing the case.

The SP said he has handed over the investigation of the entire case to the Crime Officer (Crime) and directed him to submit the report immediately.

