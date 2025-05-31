Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A huge number of women have begun gathering at Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan" (Women Empowerment Conference) programme on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on Saturday.

The women are seen in traditional yellow and sindoori (vermilion-coloured) sarees, waiting to attend the landmark event after the success of Operation Sindoor, which was the country's military retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

State minister Krishna Gaur said that the entire Madhya Pradesh, especially the women, are eagerly waiting for PM Modi's arrival at the venue and to hear him on the occasion.

"The whole of Madhya Pradesh, especially the women of the state, are waiting for the Prime Minister. Around 2 lakh women across the state will gather here for the event in Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan. PM Modi will address the gathering, and today will be a historic day on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. We are very happy and are going to organise this event with great confidence," Gaur told ANI.

She further emphasised that following the success of Operation Sindoor, women's confidence in the PM and the government has increased, and by wearing Sindoori sarees, they are paying respect to the Indian army and the PM.

On the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar, PM Modi will address the programme centred on women empowerment and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

Additionally, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate the Indore Metro and the newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna from Bhopal on the occasion. (ANI)

